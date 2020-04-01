1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,044 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $838.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.