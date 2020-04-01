1,995,459 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,995,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,733,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,688. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

