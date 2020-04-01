2,056,583 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,056,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,936,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.67. 58,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

