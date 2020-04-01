24,021 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

