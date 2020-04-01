37,563 Shares in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.