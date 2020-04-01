40,726 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

ECL traded down $9.13 on Wednesday, hitting $146.70. 2,659,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

