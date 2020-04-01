4,620,527 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,620,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,811,000. Norges Bank owned 1.81% of Aptiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,612. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.