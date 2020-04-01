4,922,959 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,922,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $389,406,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.39% of State Street at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

