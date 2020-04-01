58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,628,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 27th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of WUBA opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

