76,960 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Pagerduty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

PD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.64.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,229 shares of company stock worth $1,519,304 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.