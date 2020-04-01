98,005 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 434,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

