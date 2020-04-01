Absolute Trading Up 41% This Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Absolute has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market cap of $17,111.19 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00992073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00173027 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007350 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00074367 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.