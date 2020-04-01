Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0061 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $109,691.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.04448558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00065257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036923 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinPlace, HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinBene, YoBit, ZBG, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

