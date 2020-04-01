AC3 Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, AC3 has traded up 92.1% against the dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $188,260.54 and approximately $67.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

