AceD Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $57,185.07 and approximately $795.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004264 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000613 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001453 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,191,543 coins and its circulating supply is 11,181,543 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

