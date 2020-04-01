Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Achain has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $1.24 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Koinex, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitbns, OKEx, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Koinex, Sistemkoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.