Actinium Reaches One Day Volume of $1,058.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Actinium has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $136,634.41 and $1,058.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00072590 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,478,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

