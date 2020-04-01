Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 908% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $566,942.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.02091059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.03439767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00603245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00751939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00078824 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00483360 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.