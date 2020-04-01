Adelphoi (ADL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $169.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $139,927.64 and approximately $169.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.