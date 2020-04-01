AdEx Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Liqui. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $111,692.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

