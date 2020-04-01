Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $318.24 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

