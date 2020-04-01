Advanced Technology Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $34,300.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,429,840 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

