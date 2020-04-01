AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0135

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $2.03 million and $5.18 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Huobi, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

