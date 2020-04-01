Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. 17,924,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,327,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

