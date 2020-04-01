All Sports Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $206,030.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.