Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,521 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $360,180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Cfra increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

