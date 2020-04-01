Alpha Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,777.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,106.48 and $10,777.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006939 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,075,976 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.