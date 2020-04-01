American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

