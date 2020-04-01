American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.97. 3,771,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,252. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

