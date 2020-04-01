AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $198,658,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,195,000 after buying an additional 496,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

AME stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,573. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.