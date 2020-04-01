Amon (AMN) Market Cap Tops $316,523.16

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Amon has a market capitalization of $316,523.16 and approximately $860.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

