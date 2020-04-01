Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 253,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.