Analyzing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Territorial Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.70 $22.00 million $2.34 9.94 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 1.88 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.37% 9.07% 1.06% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 17.84% 8.41% 0.93%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.