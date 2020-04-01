Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ansell to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. Ansell has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental offices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

