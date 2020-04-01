Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Hold”

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANSLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ansell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ansell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ANSLF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. Ansell has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental offices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

