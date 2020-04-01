AppCoins One Day Volume Reaches $57,200.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $57,200.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

