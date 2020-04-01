Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

AAPL traded down $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.06. 10,166,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,785,472. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

