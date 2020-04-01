AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,399 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

