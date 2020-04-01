AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE JHG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.