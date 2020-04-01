Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Tops $24.09 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00011250 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,350,548 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

