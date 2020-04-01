Ark Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Livecoin. Ark has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $1.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,474,434 coins and its circulating supply is 119,873,537 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Cryptomate, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

