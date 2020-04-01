Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

ARW opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

