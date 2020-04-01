ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00596899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

