Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

