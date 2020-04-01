Atonomi Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $50,504.90 and $3.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.04652951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003579 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.