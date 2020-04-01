Augur (REP) Price Reaches $9.97

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $9.97 or 0.00156683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kraken, AirSwap and Bitsane. Augur has a market capitalization of $109.72 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Bitbns, ABCC, LATOKEN, Gate.io, BitBay, Gatecoin, Kraken, Crex24, ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Liqui, BX Thailand, Zebpay, Cobinhood, GOPAX, AirSwap, DragonEX, Mercatox, Koinex, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.