Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 557

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 400.30 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.71. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

