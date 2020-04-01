Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,990. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

