Axa Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Axa raised its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after buying an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

