Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

